Türkiye's National flag carrier Turkish Airlines has won the APEX World Class award for the third time for its global leadership in guest experience and service quality in the aviation industry, according to a statement on Thursday.

Besides Turkish Airlines, the 2024 APEX World Class airlines are Emirates, Japan Airlines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Qatar Airways, SAUDIA, Singapore Airlines, and Xiamen Airlines.

Air carriers that won the award for "truly master" guest experience did so by delivering outstanding customer service, as evaluated through a comprehensive audit of service quality, safety measures, and health control initiatives, according to APEX.

Ahmet Olmustur, Turkish Airlines’ chief marketing officer, said the award shows how well the carrier's strategies and efforts are working.

"Our ergonomic seats, personalised services, and unique offerings aimed at meeting our guests' needs are all part of our efforts to make the flight experience exceptional," he added.