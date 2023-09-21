TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Airlines wins 3rd consecutive APEX Aviation Award
In the world of elevated aviation experiences, Turkish Airlines soars above five-star airline status as a paragon of excellence, winning as one of the only prestigious 2024 APEX World Class airlines in the world, says APEX CEO Joe Leader.
Turkish Airlines wins 3rd consecutive APEX Aviation Award
This is the third APEX World Class award won by the Turkish Airlines. Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
September 21, 2023

Türkiye's National flag carrier Turkish Airlines has won the APEX World Class award for the third time for its global leadership in guest experience and service quality in the aviation industry, according to a statement on Thursday.

Besides Turkish Airlines, the 2024 APEX World Class airlines are Emirates, Japan Airlines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Qatar Airways, SAUDIA, Singapore Airlines, and Xiamen Airlines.

Air carriers that won the award for "truly master" guest experience did so by delivering outstanding customer service, as evaluated through a comprehensive audit of service quality, safety measures, and health control initiatives, according to APEX.

Ahmet Olmustur, Turkish Airlines’ chief marketing officer, said the award shows how well the carrier's strategies and efforts are working.

"Our ergonomic seats, personalised services, and unique offerings aimed at meeting our guests' needs are all part of our efforts to make the flight experience exceptional," he added.

Recommended

APEX CEO Joe Leader said: "In the world of elevated aviation experiences, Turkish Airlines soars above five-star airline status as a paragon of excellence, winning as one of the only prestigious 2024 APEX World Class airlines in the world."

RelatedTurkish Airlines gets coveted APEX World Class award for 2nd year in a row

He also praised Turkish Airlines' on-board meals, saying: "With the touch of a Turkish Airlines flying chef, every meal becomes an unparalleled culinary journey, reminiscent of candlelit soirées under a starry Anatolian sky. Yet, it's their authentic and extravagant Turkish hospitality, a blend of warmth and luxury, that truly encapsulates the heart of their service.

Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines flies to 344 destinations in 129 countries with a fleet of 429 aircraft.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan