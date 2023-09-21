WORLD
Azerbaijan to meet Karabakh Armenians again soon, provide relief: Baku
Baku presidency agrees to Karabakh Armenians' request for emergency food and fuel assistance.
Azerbaijani delegation lead by Deputy of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ramin Mammadov (C) attends talks with Karabakh delegation in the Azerbaijani town of Yevlakh. / Photo: AFP
September 21, 2023

Azerbaijani authorities and ethnic Armenians from Karabakh have agreed to meet again soon, Azerbaijan's presidential administration said, after a first round of talks following Baku's rout of Karabakh forces this week.

The Azerbaijani side agreed on Thursday to a request from the Karabakh Armenians to provide emergency food and fuel, the presidency said.

The Azerbaijani delegation presented the Karabakh Armenians with plans for their integration into Azerbaijan at the talks in the Azerbaijani town of Yevlakh, the statement added.

"Issues of reintegration of the Armenian population of Karabakh, restoration of infrastructure and organisation of activities based on the constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan were discussed," it said.

"It is planned to quickly provide fuel for the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the needs of emergency medical care and fire services, and to provide humanitarian assistance."

Anti-terror operation

The Armenian separatists have been occupying Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, since 1994.

Under the deal, Armenian separatists have agreed to surrender their weapons and dissolve their illegal regime.

Earlier this week, the Azerbaijani military launched a campaign against Armenian armed groups in what Baku said was an anti-terror operation. Armenian separatists were no match for the Azerbaijani military who swiftly brought the opponent to their knees within 24 hours.

This is the first time in nearly three decades that Armenian residents met Azerbaijani government representatives to discuss how they can be integrated into the wider Azerbaijani society and its system of governance.

