King Charles has said that Britain and France had a shared responsibility to protect democracy in Europe and to ensure the world tackles climate change, in what he called an "entente for sustainability".

Charles arrived in Paris on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, in a show of pageantry and symbolism meant to turn the page on years of rocky relations between the two nations since Britain voted to leave the European Union.

"Together, our potential is limitless," Charles said in flawless French, giving the first speech by a British monarch to representatives of both houses of the French parliament on Thursday.

"That's why we must cherish and take care of our Entente Cordiale. For future generations, so it becomes an entente for sustainability to tackle more efficiently the global urgency in terms of climate and diversity," he said.

The so-called Entente Cordiale was an alliance dating from 1904 that put a stop to centuries of military rivalries between France and Britain to see the two European powers fight on the same side during two world wars.

Symbolic gestures

With Russia's "unjustified aggression" in invading Ukraine 18 months ago, the two countries were once again facing war on the continent, he said.

"Together, we are unshakable in our determination that Ukraine will prevail," Charles said.