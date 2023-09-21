Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has urged the United Nations to become more proactive in addressing his African nation's poverty and security issues and helping to fight illicit resource extraction, his spokesperson said.

Tinubu raised the issues when he met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, his spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement on Thursday.

The Nigerian leader said malign actors who engage in illicit activities, including resource and weapons smuggling, exploit Africa's vast mineral wealth and undermine its stability.

"We are facing the great challenge of scavengers ravaging our lands and oppressing our people on illegal mines, taking our gold and mineral wealth back to developed economies by stealth and violence," the statement cited Tinubu as saying.

"We will now be aggressive, and we will question motives. We will stop what is happening," he said, urging "effective collaboration" with the UN.