Friday, September 22, 2023

1648 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with close ally Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a visit to Canada, the third leg in a tour aimed at bolstering international support for his country's struggle to repulse a Russian offensive.

Zelenskyy also urged Canada to stay with his country to victory as he went to the Canadian Parliament seeking to bolster support from Western allies for Ukraine’s war against Russia's offensive.

Canada is home to the world's second-largest Ukrainian diaspora and Zelenskyy, visiting parliament, expressed thanks for the backing given to Kiev since Russian troops poured over the Ukrainian borders in February 2022.

"Thank you for your support. You've been with us from the first days of the full-scale war" and "I hope that you stay with us to our victory," Zelenskyy said after chatting with a senator of Ukrainian descent who came wearing her grandmother's traditional garb.

1800 GMT — Canada pledges Can$650M in Ukraine aid during Zelenskyy visit

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau pledged an additional $482 million for Ukraine during a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ottawa.

The three-year "predictable, steady support for Ukraine" would include some 50 armoured vehicles as well as training for F-16 pilots, he told parliament.

1700 GMT — One dead, 15 injured in strike on Ukraine's Kremenchuk: official

One person was killed and 15 injured following a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, authorities said.

"Fifteen are known to have been injured, one of them is a child," said Dmytro Lunin, the governor of the central Poltava region which includes Kremenchuk.

"One person died," he said.

Lunin said earlier in the day that Russia hit civilian infrastructure in the central Ukrainian city with missiles.

1331 GMT — Russia says Crimea naval HQ hit in missile attack

A Ukrainian missile attack struck the headquarters of Moscow's Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea, leaving one missing and sparking a fire in Kiev's latest assault on the peninsula.

The Ukrainian army claimed responsibility for the strike, saying it took place at around 0900 GMT.

Ukraine has targeted Crimea throughout Russia's offensive but attacks on military installations there have recently intensified as Kiev vows to recapture the peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

"The headquarters of the fleet have been hit in an enemy missile attack," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Crimea's largest city Sevastopol, said on social media.

Razvozhayev said that missile fragments had fallen near a theatre and urged residents to stay clear of the site.

0900 GMT — Ukraine, US to jointly produce weapons — Zelenskyy

Ukraine and the United States have agreed to launch joint weapons production in a step that will enable Kiev to start producing air defence systems, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as he wrapped up a visit to the US.

In his daily address to Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said the long-term agreement would create jobs and a new industrial base in Ukraine, whose economy has been devastated by Russia's war.

"It was a very important visit to Washington, very important results," Zelenskyy said in a video posted on the presidential website on Friday morning.

"And a long-term agreement — we will work together so that Ukraine produces the necessary weapons together with the United States. Co-production in the defence (sector) with the United States is a historic thing."

0930 GMT — Kremlin: No progress on Black Sea grain

The Kremlin has said that no progress had been made on the Black Sea grain issue and that no talks between President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan were scheduled.

0915 GMT — Ukraine war expected to have bigger impact on European economies - Swiss study

Examining the impact of the war on Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Switzerland's economies, the Swiss National Bank in a study said output would have been between 0.1 percent and 0.7 percent higher in the fourth quarter of 2022 if Moscow had not attacked Kiev.

Inflation in each of the countries would have been between 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent lower, it said.

"The negative consequences of the war are likely to be far greater in the medium-to-long term, especially with regard to the real economy," the study said.

"In one to two years, this effect is likely to be approximately twice as large," it added.

0908 GMT — Ukraine: Russian 'energy terror' has begun ahead of winter

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that Russia has restarted a systemic campaign of aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure but that air defences were better prepared for the onslaught than last year.

During winter last year, Russian forces launched repeated attacks on Ukraine's energy grid that left millions without electricity, heating and water for extended periods.

"We understand that the stage of energy terror in this heating season has already begun," Shmygal said at an economic forum in Kiev, one day after Moscow's forces fired more than 40 cruise missiles at Ukraine.

"We see it in the first attacks on regional power substations in the last two weeks," he said, according to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, also citing attacks on fuel production and storage facilities.