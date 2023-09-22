Azerbaijan will ensure the safety of civilians seeking to travel in their own vehicles through the road which leads from Karabakh to Armenia, a top Azerbaijani official has said.

Many Armenian residents are seeking to leave Karabakh after a lightning military strike by Azerbaijan forced Armenian separatists to agree to a ceasefire and lay down arms to Baku’s troops.

“On the basis of voluntary and individual choice, we ensure the safety of the movement of civilians with their own vehicles along the Khankendi-Lachin road,” Hikmet Hajiyev, the foreign policy adviser to Azerbaijan's president, wrote on the X platform on Friday.

“Military personnel who voluntarily lay down their weapons are free, as we (have) openly stated.”

In his lengthy post, Hajiyev said Azerbaijan is ready to provide medical assistance to “wounded servicemen of Armenian origin or help them” through the International Red Cross.

"Civilians were not harmed”