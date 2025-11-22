At least 21 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed in a series of Israeli air strikes that hit homes and a vehicle in several areas of Gaza, in a new violation of the ceasefire that has been in force since October 10.

Gaza Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal said on Saturday that five people were killed and others wounded after an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle near the Abbas Junction in western Gaza City.

In the same city, four Palestinians were killed when an Israeli strike hit a home on al-Labbabidi Street.

In central Gaza, Bassal said two Palestinians were killed and others wounded when an Israeli strike targeted a house near the Bilal bin Rabah Mosque in western Deir al-Balah.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp, three Palestinians were killed when an Israeli strike struck a home next to Al-Awda Hospital.

Also, in Nuseirat, seven Palestinians were killed after an Israeli strike hit a home in Camp 2.