A notional line defined under a US-sponsored ceasefire agreement for the withdrawal of the Israeli forces has become a lethal zone for many Palestinians in Gaza.

On October 10, the Israeli forces completed the first phase of withdrawal under the ceasefire deal to the “yellow line,” a non-physical demarcation line separating the army forces from certain areas of Gaza, while maintaining occupation of approximately 50 percent of the enclave.

Israeli forces remain deployed in the Shejaiya neighbourhood, parts of Al-Tuffah and Zeitoun in Gaza City, as well as in Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia in the north, Rafah in the south, and along the Gaza coast.

According to Gaza’s Civil Defence, Israeli army forces directly open fire on any Palestinians crossing this “yellow line” or even approaching, without prior warning.

According to an Israeli map presented under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan, the yellow line extends from south of northern Gaza down to the outskirts of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Although the army said that it has started placing yellow concrete blocks to mark the imaginary boundary, the facts on the ground and the continued deaths of civilians indicate otherwise.

Tonnes of debris left by the Israeli bombardment across Gaza have made it increasingly difficult for Palestinians to identify or stay clear of the so-called yellow line.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, nearly 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed by the Israeli army since the outbreak of Tel Aviv’s genocide war in October 2023.

Related TRT World - Israel's Gaza cease-fail: 97 Palestinians killed, truce violated 80 times

Israeli violations