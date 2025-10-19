At least 97 Palestinians have been killed and 230 wounded by the Israeli forces since a ceasefire took effect in Gaza on October 10, including 21 breaches recorded Sunday, said the Gaza authorities.

In a statement, the Gaza Government Media Office said the “Israeli occupation committed 80 documented violations since the declaration of the ceasefire, in flagrant breach of international humanitarian law.”

It noted that the violations included direct gunfire at civilians, shelling, deliberate targeting, the creation of “fire belts”, and the arrest of civilians.

According to the statement, Israeli forces used military vehicles, tanks stationed on the edges of residential areas, electronic cranes equipped with remote targeting systems, planes and quadcopter drones to carry out the attacks.

“These violations were recorded in all governorates of Gaza without exception, confirming that the occupation has not adhered to the ceasefire and continues its policy of killing and terror against our people,” the statement said.

The Gaza government held the Israeli forces fully responsible for the breaches and called on the United Nations and guarantor parties to the agreement to urgently intervene to halt the violations.