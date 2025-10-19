Palestinian civil defence agency in Gaza said a series of Israeli air strikes on Sunday killed at least 45 people across the besieged enclave in new Israeli violation of ceasefire.

"At least 45 people were killed as a result of Israeli air strikes on various areas of Gaza," Mahmud Bassal, spokesperson for the civil defence agency, told AFP.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat reported 24 dead and 73 wounded from multiple strikes in central Gaza.

Al-Aqsa Hospital said it received 12 dead from nearby bombings, while Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis reported five dead, and Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City confirmed four fatalities.

A woman and two children were killed when a drone strike hit a tent housing displaced people near Asdaa City, north of Khan Yunis.

Two people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike in the western part of Al-Zawayda town in central Gaza.

In another attack, two people were killed and several wounded when an Israeli strike hit a tent in the Al-Ahli Club area in Nuseirat, central Gaza, Bassal said.

Two more people were killed in an Israeli air strike in eastern Jabalia, northern Gaza, he added.

Repeatedly violating ceasefire

The Palestinian group Hamas accused Israel of repeatedly violating a Gaza ceasefire agreement, killing at least 46 Palestinians since the deal came into force on October 10.

“The Israeli occupation forces deliberately targeted civilians and opened fire on them in areas where movement was permitted, leading to the death of 46 people and injury of 132 others,” it said in a statement.

Hamas said half of the victims were children, women, and elderly people, including the Abu Shaban family, which was “completely wiped out, including seven children and two women.”