President Joe Biden has said he was determined to stop gun violence in the US as he formally launched the first-ever federal office to be dedicated to uncovering solutions and supporting communities ravaged by shootings.

"After every mass shooting, we hear a simple message ... do something. Please do something," he said on Friday from the Rose Garden, where he was joined by lawmakers and families of victims of gun violence.

"My administration has been working relentlessly to do something."

The new office of gun violence prevention will be led by Vice President Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor whose experience is perfect for this effort, Biden said.

The office's goals include ensuring a bipartisan gun safety law passed last year is fully implemented nationwide along with Biden's executive actions to stop gun violence.

It will seek to find new actions the White House can take unilaterally as further congressional support for gun safety laws seems slim.

It will aim to build better support systems in states and cities and coordinate support for families who have lived through mass shootings and violence.

"Shootings are the ultimate superstorm," Biden said.

But the office is limited in what it can do. In order to tighten restrictions or pass a ban on so-called "assault weapons," as Biden repeatedly called for, Congress would need to pass legislation.

That seems unlikely. In the year since the 2022 law was passed, Republican support for restrictions has slipped.