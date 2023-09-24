WORLD
3 MIN READ
US surgeons carry out second ever pig-to-human heart transplant
Following transplant, patient Lawrence Faucette was breathing on his own and new heart was functioning well "without any assistance from supportive devices," says University of Maryland School of Medicine.
US surgeons carry out second ever pig-to-human heart transplant
Lawrence Faucette sits with his wife in the university before the procedure. / Photo: AP
September 24, 2023

A 58-year-old man this week became the world's second patient to receive a transplant of a genetically modified pig heart, the latest milestone in a growing field of medical research.

The latest operation took place on Wednesday, with patient Lawrence Faucette ineligible for a donated human heart due to pre-existing vascular disease and internal bleeding complications.

Without the experimental transplant, the father of two and Navy veteran was facing near-certain heart failure.

"My only real hope left is to go with the pig heart, the xenotransplant," Faucette was quoted as saying prior to the procedure.

"At least now I have hope, and I have a chance."

Following the transplant, Faucette was breathing on his own and the new heart was functioning well "without any assistance from supportive devices," the University of Maryland School of Medicine said.

He was taking conventional anti-rejection drugs as well as receiving a new antibody therapy to prevent his body from damaging or rejecting the new organ.

Transplanting animal organs into humans, called xenotransplantation, could offer a solution to the chronic shortage of human organ donations.

More than 100,000 Americans are currently on waiting lists for organ transplants.

Both heart procedures were carried out by experts from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, with the first patient dying two months after his transplant last year due to "a multitude of factors including his poor state of health" prior to the operation, the university said in a statement on Friday.

Recommended
RelatedUS man who got first pig heart transplant dies two months after surgery

Challenging procedure

David Bennett, the person who received the first heart transplant from a pig, died two months following the procedure.

Initially, the doctors gave no exact cause for his death, but said his condition deteriorated several days earlier.

Xenotransplants are challenging because the patient's immune system will attack the foreign organ.

Scientists are trying to circumvent the problem by using organs from genetically modified pigs. In the past few years, doctors have transplanted kidneys from genetically modified pigs into brain-dead patients.

The NYU Langone Hospital Transplant Institute in New York announced this month that a pig kidney transplanted into a brain-dead patient had functioned for a record-breaking 61 days.

Early xenotransplantation research focused on harvesting organs from primates – for example, a baboon heart was transplanted into a newborn known as "Baby Fae" in 1984, but she survived only 20 days.

Current efforts focus on pigs, which are thought to be ideal donors for humans because of their organ size, their rapid growth and large litters.

RelatedPig-heart transplant pioneer on how breakthrough surgery became possible
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington