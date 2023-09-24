WORLD
3 MIN READ
School abuse scandal taints Swiss chocolate maker
The school was founded in 1995 by Jurg Laderach, the former head of the chocolate maker, and according to the documentary, he stands accused of administering beatings, something he flatly denies.
School abuse scandal taints Swiss chocolate maker
"We want to ensure that the festival remains centred on the pleasure of cinema alone," said the statement from ZFF, which will kick off its annual 11-day festival next week. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 24, 2023

Abuse allegations at a private religious school founded by the former head of Laderach are taking their toll on the celebrated Swiss chocolate maker, with the Zurich Film Festival this weekend severing ties.

The Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) announced late Saturday that it had agreed with Laderach to end a partnership, adding that a documentary aired days earlier on the abuse allegations had "shaken everyone".

"We want to ensure that the festival remains centred on the pleasure of cinema alone," said the statement from ZFF, which will kick off its annual 11-day festival next week.

The announcement came after a documentary aired by Swiss public broadcaster SRF last week alleged that children at the Evangelical school in Kaltbrunn, in the eastern canton of St. Gallen, had been systematically beaten.

The school was founded in 1995 by Jurg Laderach, the former head of the chocolate maker, and according to the documentary, he stands accused of administering beatings, something he flatly denies.

His son, Johannes Laderach, took over the helm of the company in 2018, and ZFF acknowledged that no accusations had been made towards the current leadership.

But, it said, "the suffering of the presumed victims is nonetheless associated with the name of the family and the business".

Recommended
RelatedHollywood strike casts shadow on 80th Venice Film Festival

A family legacy

The chocolate maker was founded over 60 years ago by Jurg's father Rudolf, and today it has more than 1,000 employees and over 100 stores across some 15 countries.

In an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger daily, Johannes Laderach said he himself had attended the school, and while he was never beaten, said "I experienced the climate of fear myself".

He insisted that the new generation was intent on shining a light on any abuse that may have happened and had several years ago ordered an external investigation.

A report following that probe described "a theology of fear" and a "culture of denunciation, manipulation and threats," according to the documentary.

RelatedIndia's Tarsem Singh Dhandwar unveils 'Dear Jassi' at Toronto Film Festival
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington