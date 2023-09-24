WORLD
3 MIN READ
Fugitive convicted of attempted murder in US captured in Mexico after 32 years
Lawson went on trial in 1991 for shooting a man named Seth Garlington in Bienville Parish, Louisiana following an argument at a gas station.
Fugitive convicted of attempted murder in US captured in Mexico after 32 years
FBI offered reward for information leading to Greg Lawson's arrest.  / Others
September 24, 2023

A man in the US who fled town after being convicted of attempted second-degree murder in 1991 was apprehended last week in southern Mexico.

“The (more than) three-decades-long search for a man convicted of attempted murder is over, thanks to a tip received by #FBINewOrleans. This morning, 63-year-old Greg Lawson is back in a Louisiana jail awaiting action by Bienville Parish authorities,” FBI New Orleans said last Thursday on X.

The FBI launched a manhunt for Lawson, a resident of Ringgold, Louisiana, in May 1991.

“FBI New Orleans received a tip earlier this month that Lawson was indeed in Mexico. Agents in Shreveport and Mexico coordinated with FBI Headquarters and Mexican immigration authorities. Lawson was arrested in Huatulco, Mexico,” the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI also released a video on Thursday in which Lawson could be seen laughing as he was handcuffed during his arrest.

Recommended

Fistfight

“We want to thank our partners and the public in this case, who never gave up hope that justice could be served for Mr. Lawson’s victim,” said Douglas A. Williams Jr., special agent in charge of FBI New Orleans. ​​​​​​​

“There is no doubt that Mr. Lawson might still be in the wind if our partners in Mexico had not been willing to deal with this so swiftly,” he added.

Lawson went on trial in 1991 for shooting a man named Seth Garlington in Bienville parish, Louisiana following an argument at a gas station.

A fistfight broke out between the two men. They both pulled guns and a shootout ensued, leaving Garlington wounded. Lawson was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

In 2007, the FBI had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Lawson’s arrest.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington