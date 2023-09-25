The United States has condemned a deadly clash between authorities in Kosovo and gunmen near the Serbian border which left one officer dead.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Kosovo and Serbia to avoid any actions or language that could further inflame the situation after Sunday's violence.

"The perpetrators of this crime must be held accountable via a transparent investigative process," Blinken said in a statement on Monday.

The clash followed followed months of mounting tensions between the government in Pristina and Serbia.

Related Kosovo mourns police officer killed by Serb gunmen in monastery raid

Call to 'de-escalate'