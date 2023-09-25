Azerbaijan has slammed French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statements on Karabakh as "an example of double standards and bias."

"French President Emmanuel Macron once again demonstrated a position that distorts the situation in the region, which is a clear example of the double standards and bias," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

It called "dangerous and unacceptable" France's desire to support "separatism in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, to apply the notorious neo-colonialist practice in the South Caucasus."

The ministry also criticised Macron's emphasis on the Christian factor in the Azerbaijani-Armenian disputes and his approach to the conflict through the prism of religion.

Baku said Azerbaijan launched an operation to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty, which is "its legitimate right, enshrined in international law."