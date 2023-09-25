WORLD
France's Macron remarks on Karabakh 'double standards': Baku
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry calls French President Macron's stance "dangerous and unacceptable," particularly for supporting "separatism and a neo-colonialist" approach in the South Caucasus.
Speaking to French TV channels, Macron said France is "very vigilant to the territorial integrity of Armenia." / Photo: DPA
September 25, 2023

Azerbaijan has slammed French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statements on Karabakh as "an example of double standards and bias."

"French President Emmanuel Macron once again demonstrated a position that distorts the situation in the region, which is a clear example of the double standards and bias," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

It called "dangerous and unacceptable" France's desire to support "separatism in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, to apply the notorious neo-colonialist practice in the South Caucasus."

The ministry also criticised Macron's emphasis on the Christian factor in the Azerbaijani-Armenian disputes and his approach to the conflict through the prism of religion.

Baku said Azerbaijan launched an operation to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty, which is "its legitimate right, enshrined in international law."

'Unacceptable crimes' : Macron

The Foreign Ministry emphasised that Baku "observed all norms of international humanitarian law during the anti-terrorist activities on Sept. 19-20, which is confirmed by international organisations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross."

Speaking to French TV channels on Sunday, Macron said France is "very vigilant to the territorial integrity of Armenia."

He accused Azerbaijan of "unacceptable crimes," saying the region "was returned by Azerbaijan in the fall of 2020 under terrible conditions," and that "the rights of a minority, in particular, many Christians who live there, the population of Armenian origin who live there, have been violated."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
