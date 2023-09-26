Tuesday, 26 September, 2023

1824 GMT —Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said sanctions on Russia were not sufficient to halt its "aggression" and vowed new Ukrainian action against the "terrorist state".

"We clearly see which directions of pressure on Russia need to be strengthened to prevent (its) terrorist capabilities from growing," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Sanctions are not enough. There will also be more of our own Ukrainian actions against the terrorist state. As long as Russia's aggression continues, Russia must feel its losses. - Zelenskyy

More updates: 👇

1910 GMT — Ship insurance facility set up for grain exports: broker Miller

A new marine insurance facility for Ukrainian grain exports using the country's sea corridor has been set up in conjunction with Ukraine's authorities, insurance broker Miller said.

Russia quit a UN-backed deal in July to enable exports from Ukraine to sail from three approved ports.

Since then, Kiev has launched what it calls a new temporary humanitarian corridor in an effort to break Russia's de-facto blockade. Two ships have sailed in recent days from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk using the channel.

Securing insurance cover has been vital.

London-headquartered Miller said it had teamed up with British maritime technology company Clearwater Dynamics (CWD) to develop a war risks insurance facility for grains shipments via three ports including Chornomorsk as well as Odessa and Pivdennyi.

Miller declined to name the underwriters involved in the facility, which offered both cargo and hull insurance for a ship.

1840 GMT — Russia's Medvedev says visited troops in Ukraine

Russia's former leader Dmitry Medvedev has said he visited troops near the frontline in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, upon orders from President Vladimir Putin.

"On the instructions of the president, I visited a firing range near the contact line in the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," said Medvedev, who formerly served as president and prime minister, referring to the region which Moscow said it annexed last year.

"The servicemen are demonstrating excellent combat qualities of will, firmness and a general attitude to victory," Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of the Kremlin's Security Council, said in a video posted on social media.

He added that "over 325,000 people" had been recruited into the Russian armed forces since the start of the year -- up from the figure of 280,000 he gave at the start of the month.

1546 GMT — Belarus won't join war in Ukraine alongside Russia: top diplomat

The foreign minister of Belarus, which has a strategic partnership with Russia, says he cannot envision a situation where his country would enter the war in Ukraine alongside Russian forces.

Sergei Aleinik said in an interview with The Associated Press that he also can’t imagine a situation where Russia would order his country to use the tactical nuclear weapons it recently deployed in Belarus.

“I don’t see such an option because it is an instrument of defence primarily,” he said of the missiles.

But if Belarus was invaded, “I will not exclude any instruments to be used to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country,” he said.

1019 GMT — Russia shows admiral claimed killed by Ukraine attending meeting

Viktor Sokolov, the commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet and one of Russia's most senior navy officers, was pictured attending a video conference, a day after Ukrainian special forces said they had killed him.

In a photograph released by the Russian defence ministry, Sokolov was shown apparently taking part in a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and other top admirals and army chiefs.

Ukraine's special forces said on Monday they had killed Sokolov, Moscow's top admiral in Crimea, along with 33 other officers in a missile attack last week on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the port of Sevastopol.