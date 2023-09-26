A Pakistani court has extended the judicial remand of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan for another 14 days in a case that accused him of exposing state secrets, his lawyer said.

The hearing in the case, commonly known as the "cipher case", was held at a prison due to "security reasons" in the northeastern Attock district, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the capital Islamabad, where Khan is currently incarcerated.

The case is related to diplomatic communications between Washington and Islamabad, which Khan says was part of a US conspiracy to topple his government.

Judge Abul Hasnat, who arrived from Islamabad to hear the case, extended Khan's remand at the prosecution's request till October 10.

“Imran Khan's remand was extended till Oct. 10, which is a completely wrong decision as the prosecution failed to submit its report and the judge extended his remand instead of honourably acquitting him,” Latif Khosa, Khan's lawyer, told reporters outside the Attock Jail.

Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was brought to a court in Islamabad in handcuffs, and his judicial remand was also extended till Oct. 10. Qureshi was also arrested in the cypher case.