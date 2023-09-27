India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said that India told Canada it was open to looking into "specific" or "relevant" information regarding the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whose murder Ottawa has linked to New Delhi.

"We told Canadians this is not the government of India's policy. We told them if you have something specific or if you have something relevant, let us [India] know, we are open to looking at it," he told Council on Foreign Relations event in New York on Tuesday.

"The picture is not complete without the context," he added.

Jaishankar said in the last few years "Canada has seen a lot of organised crime … relating to secessionist forces, organised crime, violence extremism, they are all very very deeply mixed up."

He said New Delhi had been "badgering the Canadians" and giving them information about organised crime leadership which operates out of Canada.

"There are large number of extradition requests, there are terrorist leaders who have been identified, there is an environment there [in Canada] … that is important to factor in if you have to understand what’s going on out there," he said.

"Our concern is that it's really been very permissive because of political reasons," he said, adding, "our diplomats have been threatened, our consulates have been attacked [in Canada]."

"A lot of this is often justified as saying that's how democracies work."

Related Canada issues India travel warning amid row over Sikh separatist's murder

Canada-India tensions