WORLD
4 MIN READ
China says aim of Taiwan drills is to combat 'arrogance' of separatists
The Island's regime says increased frequency of Beijing's military activities has raised the risk of events "getting out of hand" and sparking an accidental clash.
China says aim of Taiwan drills is to combat 'arrogance' of separatists
China's armed forces have not explicitly mentioned or commented on the drillsç Photo: AFP / AFP
September 27, 2023

China's recent drills near Taiwan are aimed at combating the "arrogance" of separatist forces, the Chinese government has said, after Taipei reported a rise in military activity in recent weeks, including exercises on land facing the island.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has said this month that it had observed dozens of fighters, drones, bombers and other aircraft, as well as warships and the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong, operating nearby.

The increased frequency of China's military activities has raised the risk of events "getting out of hand" and sparking an accidental clash, the island's defence minister said on Saturday.

Asked at a regular news briefing in Beijing about the rise in Chinese drills, and Taiwan's concerns about increased risk, China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said on Wednesday that the People's Liberation Army had carried out a "series" of drills.

"The purpose is to resolutely combat the arrogance of Taiwan independence separatist forces and their actions to seek independence, " Zhu said.

"The provocation of Taiwan independence continues all day long, and the actions of the People's Liberation Army to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity are always ongoing," she added.

"I hope that the majority of Taiwanese compatriots will clearly distinguish between right and wrong, resolutely oppose Taiwan independence, and work with us to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

RelatedWhy are tensions escalating between China and Taiwan?

China's armed forces have not explicitly mentioned or commented on the drills, which have been taking place as Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu has gone missing from public view.

Taiwan's regime says only the island's people can decide their future, and has repeatedly offered talks with China, which Beijing has rejected.

Recommended

Taiwan's defence ministry on Wednesday reported further Chinese military movements, saying that in the previous 24 hours, it had detected and responded to 16 Chinese aircraft entering the island's air defence identification zone.

Of those, 12 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which had served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides until China began regularly crossing it in August of last year.

On Thursday, Taiwan is due to launch the first of eight domestically made submarines as part of its plans to bolster defences against China.

Zhu, asked about the submarines, said efforts by Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party to "seek independence with force" would only exacerbate tensions and "push the Taiwanese people into a dangerous situation".

Taiwan's defence ministry last week also took the unusual step of announcing it was monitoring Chinese drills in Fujian province, opposite Taiwan. Taiwan normally only gives details on drills in the skies and waters around the island.

A senior Taiwan official familiar with security planning in the region told Reuters the information was released to show Taiwan's surveillance and intelligence capacity.

"We can see the details and we are prepared," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

China's military has also not commented on the Fujian exercises.

RelatedUS, China face-off in Taiwan Strait underscores urgency of de-escalation
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington