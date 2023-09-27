Bankrupt Sri Lanka's economic recovery was "not yet assured", the International Monetary Fund has warned, after the first review of its $2.9 billion bailout aimed at restoring the island's finances.

The Washington-based lender of last resort said on Wednesday Sri Lanka had been unable to meet its revenue targets and ensure growth although it had tamed runaway inflation.

"Despite early signs of stabilisation, full economic recovery is not yet assured," the IMF said on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka's census office said inflation this month dropped to an eight-year low.

Year-on-year inflation of 1.3 percent in September was healthier than August's 4.0 percent and well below the soaring 69.8 percent when prices peaked a year ago.

Revenue still below expectations

Last year's economic crash sparked dire food, fuel and medicine shortages, as well as months of civil unrest that eventually toppled then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.