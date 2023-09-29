WORLD
2 MIN READ
NATO authorises additional forces amid rising tensions in Kosovo
A battle between police and armed ethnic Serbs holed up in a monastery turned a quiet village in northern Kosovo into a war zone earlier this week.
NATO authorises additional forces amid rising tensions in Kosovo
A battle between police and armed Serbs turned a village in northern Kosovo into a war zone / Photo: AFP.
September 29, 2023

NATO has said in a statement that it had "authorised additional forces to address the current situation" in Kosovo.

NATO did not immediately specify how many additional forces or from which countries in Friday's statement.

A battle between Kosovar police and armed ethnic Serbs holed up in a monastery turned a quiet village in northern Kosovo into a war zone earlier this week.

Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after an uprising and 1999 NATO intervention, accuses Serbia of arming and supporting the ethnic Serb fighters.

Recommended

Serbia, which has not recognised its former province's independence, blames Kosovo for precipitating violence by mistreating ethnic Serb residents.

Serbia and the main Serb political group in Kosovo have proclaimed public mourning for the Serbs killed in the battle.

RelatedKosovo police raid Serb locations following deadly monastery raid
Related'Kosovo is under attack': President Osmani blames Serbia for deadly violence
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington