The Maldives began voting to decide their next president in a referendum on whether to hitch their fortunes to China or India, both vying for influence in the tropical paradise.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, 61, faces an uphill battle to secure a second mandate after a term that saw renewed ties with New Delhi, the archipelago nation's traditional benefactor.

Frontrunner Mohamed Muizzu, 45, has vowed closer ties with Beijing and a review of relations with India if he is elected.

Muizzu won 46 percent of the first-round vote earlier this month, seven points clear of Solih, but the contest remains on a knife's edge, with barely 15,000 votes between the pair.

People began lining up across the archipelago, best known for its luxury beach resorts and celebrity tourists, to cast their ballots before voting began at 8:00 am (0300 GMT).

"Queues formed long before polling opened," an election official told AFP, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to media.

"The Elections Commission is encouraging people to vote early."

Strategically vital position