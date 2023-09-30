South Korea and United States soldiers have conducted a combined anti-terrorism exercise near the inter-Korean border earlier this week, local media said.

The joint exercise was held at the Rodriguez Training Center in Pocheon, about 30 kilometres south of the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported on Saturday.

"The exercise, involving some 80 military police personnel from the Army's 6th Infantry Division and the Eighth US Army, took place Monday," the agency said, citing an army statement.

Soldiers took part in the exercise by searching and clearing buildings, rescuing hostages, and locating and defeating terrorists, it added.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula grew again on Tuesday when South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warned that the North Korean regime would be "brought to an end" if it used nuclear weapons.

"If North Korea uses nuclear weapons, its regime will be brought to an end by an overwhelming response from the South Korea-US alliance," Yoon said during a ceremony marking the 75th Armed Forces Day at Seoul Air Base.