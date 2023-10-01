Migrants were stranded in northern Mexico's harsh desert after the freight train they were riding on halted for 24 hours, though they were trundling toward the border again.

Around 1,800 people, mostly Venezuelans and Central Americans, became stuck overnight in the northern state of Chihuahua when the freight train they had hitched a ride on stopped without explanation in the Ahumada municipality on Friday.

"All night, the cold didn't let up, and during the day, (there was no relief) from the sun," Venezuelan Jose Martin said.

These migrants are among many who ride on freight trains as a means of heading north, where they hope to cross into the United States after fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries.

"Not bus or car, nothing, nobody will take us, so we hopped on a train, because supposedly they (trains) don't stop," said Maria Fernanda Molina, also from Venezuela.

"But look what happened to us," she said.

In Mexico, where most railroads are more than 100 years old, freight trains often move slowly or stop altogether - sometimes for the very purpose of discouraging migrants.

Just last week, the country's largest railway suspended 30 percent of its operations due to being overwhelmed by the flow of foreign stowaways.