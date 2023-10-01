TÜRKİYE
PKK terrorist involved in Ankara attack: Interior ministry
The Turkish interior ministry confirms that one of the attackers at the Ministry of Interior Affairs in the Turkish capital was a PKK member, with security forces promptly neutralising both terrorists.
The two police officers injured in the attack are currently receiving medical treatment.  / Photo: AA
October 1, 2023

Türkiye's interior ministry has confirmed that one of the terrorists involved in the attack at the entrance of the Turkish Ministry of Interior Affairs was a member of the PKK terrorist organisation.

"The two terrorists involved in the attack were promptly neutralised by our security forces," the ministry said in a statement released on Sunday.

Two police officers were slightly injured when two terrorists detonated a bomb in front of the General Directorate of Security in the Turkish capital of Ankara, with one of them blowing himself up, the interior minister has said.

Two police officers were slightly injured in the attack where the two terrorists arrived by vehicle at the entrance of Atatürk Boulevard under the Ministry of Interior Affairs, General Directorate of Security.

Efforts to identify the other terrorists are ongoing, the ministry's statement said.

According to the ministry, the following items were found in the vehicle used during the attack:

• (9,700 grams) of C-4 explosive containing RDX,

• (3) hand grenades

• (1) rocket launcher

• (1) Glock brand silenced pistol

• (1) Blow brand pistol

• (1) M-4 brand carbine long-barreled weapon

• (1) AK-47 brand long-barreled weapon

The ministry extended condolences to Mikail Bozlagan, whom the terrorists murdered while his vehicle was seized.

"Our fight against terrorism will continue with determination and resolve until the last terrorist is neutralised," the statement added.

Operations in northern Iraq

The Turkish defence ministry has announced that air operations were conducted on Sunday in the Metina, Hakurk, Kandil, and Gara regions in northern Iraq.

The aim of these operations is "to neutralise PKK/KCK and other terrorist elements, eliminate terrorist attacks targeting our people and security forces in northern Iraq, and secure our borders," as stated in the ministry's press release.

These air operations successfully destroyed a total of 20 targets, including caves, shelters, hideouts, and depots used by the PKK terrorist organisation, which were believed to house terrorist leaders.

The operations resulted in the neutralisation of a significant number of terrorists.

The statement emphasised that the Turkish Armed Forces will persistently combat terrorism, ensuring the safety and security of the country and its people, just as it has done in the past.

Throughout this operation, all necessary precautions have been taken to prevent harm to innocent civilians, friendly forces, historical and cultural assets, and the environment, the ministry said.

