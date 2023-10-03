WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malaysia will 'trigger rain' to clear air, close schools as haze worsens
Malaysia's air quality was deteriorating, particularly in the western part of the country, with 11 areas recording unhealthy air pollution index readings.
Malaysia will 'trigger rain' to clear air, close schools as haze worsens
Efforts to clear the air with rain by seeding clouds would come into effect when API readings reach 150 for more than 24 hours.  Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
October 3, 2023

Malaysia prepared to make rain by seeding clouds and got ready to shut schools as the quality of air in various places deteriorated, the Department of Environment said, raising fears of a new round of pollution from forest fires.

Almost every dry season, smoke from fires to clear land for palm oil and pulp and paper plantations in Indonesia clouds the skies over much of the region, bringing risks to public health and worrying tourist operators and airlines.

Cloud seeding involves shooting salt flares into clouds to trigger rainfall.

Malaysia's air quality was deteriorating, particularly in the western part of Peninsular Malaysia, with 11 areas recording unhealthy air pollution index (API) readings, the department's director general, Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar, said in a statement late on Monday.

Malaysia said last week fires in neighbouring Indonesia were causing the pollution although Indonesia has denied detecting any smoke drifting over its borders into Malaysia.

The Malaysian department said earlier on Monday a regional meteorological agency had detected nearly 250 "hotspots", indicating fires, on Indonesia's Sumatra island and in its part of Borneo island, with none in Malaysia.

RelatedAir pollution cuts global life expectancy by more than two years
Recommended

Clearing the air

Efforts to clear the air with rain by seeding clouds and other measures to cope with the pollution would come into effect when API readings reached 150 for more than 24 hours, Wan Abdul Latiff.

Schools and kindergartens must stop all outdoor activities when API readings reach 100, and close when they reach 200, he said.

The environmental group Greenpeace, meanwhile, called on countries in the region to introduce legislation to stop plantation companies causing air pollution.

"Enacting a domestic transboundary haze act is necessary to act as a deterrent, especially as there are bad apples in the industry," Heng Kiah Chun, regional campaign strategist for Greenpeace Southeast Asia, said in a statement.

Singapore, which prides itself on its clean air, passed a cross-border air pollution law in 2014 that makes those who cause haze both criminally and civilly liable.

RelatedThousands more evacuated as fresh floods hit Malaysia
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington