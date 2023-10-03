Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have taken a major step towards resolving their decades-long border dispute by signing a key agreement.

In comments published on Tuesday, the Kyrgyz and Tajik security chiefs said they signed a key protocol that will allow both nations to finally solve the border conflict.

"We signed the protocol number 44," the chairman of Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security, Saimumin Yatimov, said in video footage carried by local media outlets including Tajikistan's ASIA-Plus.

"When implemented, this protocol in principle resolves all issues and problems that were previously the basis and prerequisite for conflicts on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border," said Yatimov.

His Kyrgyz counterpart Kamchybek Tashiev said the agreement "provides the basis for resolving all border issues".

They did not provide details but both expressed confidence that a final agreement to resolve the long-running dispute would be signed in the near future.

Over 950-kilometre-long border