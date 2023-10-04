Authorities in Azerbaijan have arrested several former separatist leaders of Karabakh after reclaiming control of the Armenian-occupied region in a lightningmilitary operation last month, a top Azerbaijani news agency said.

Arayik Harutyunyan, who led the region before stepping down at the beginning of September, was arrested and was being brought to the Azerbaijani capital, the APA news agency said on Tuesday.

Arkadi Gukasian, who served as the separatist 'president' from 1997 until 2007, and Bako Sahakyan, who held the job from 2007 until 2020, also were arrested along with the 'speaker' of the separatist legislature, Davit Ishkhanyan, APA said.

The wave of arrests comes as Azerbaijani authorities move swiftly to establish their control over the region after a military operation that put an end to the illegal Armenian occupation in the region.

While Azerbaijan has pledged to respect the rights of ethnic Armenians, most of them have rushed to flee the region.

In a 24-hour anti-terrorist operation that began Sept. 19, the Azerbaijani army routed the region’s occupying Armenian forces, forcing them to capitulate.

The separatist government then agreed to disband itself by the end of the year, but Azerbaijani authorities are already in charge of the region.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.