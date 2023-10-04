Colombia’s government has issued a long-awaited public apology for the extrajudicial killings of 19 civilians who were slain by the military and registered as rebel fighters during one of the most violent periods of the nation’s civil war.

“These (killings) should have never happened,” Defence Minister Ivan Velasquez said on Tuesday at an event in front of the nation’s congress attended by the victims' relatives.

“We ask you to forgive us for these crimes that embarrass us in front of the world,” Velasquez said in a speech.

At Tuesday's event, the mothers, sisters, sons and daughters of the 19 victims were invited to speak. Many carried photos of the victims, and wore t-shirts with their names.

While the relatives thanked the defence minister for attending the event and issuing an apology, most said they were not ready to forgive.

And they said the ones who should be apologising to them are the politicians that were leading Colombia when the murders of their relatives occurred, including Juan Manuel Santos, who was Colombia’s defence minister between 2006 and 2009.

“Santos should be the one who shows his face here and asks for forgiveness,” said Florinda Hernandez, whose son Elkin Gustavo Hernandez, was murdered by the military in January of 2008. “We don’t want this to happen again, and we are still seeking justice for the murders of so many people.”

The apology comes as Colombia’s government attempts to make amends with communities affected by decades of armed conflict and broker peace deals with rebel groups that are still fighting the military in rural areas despite a 2016 peace deal between the government and the nation’s largest rebel group.

“False positives”

The killings took place between 2004 and 2008 as Colombia’s military intensified its campaign against the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia — the rebel group that made peace with the government in 2016.