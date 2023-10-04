WORLD
2 MIN READ
Some 1,300 Palestinian prisoners stage hunger strike in Israeli jails
Move comes to voice solidarity with Kayed al Fasfous, who has been on hunger strike for 63 days.
Some 1,300 Palestinian prisoners stage hunger strike in Israeli jails
Earlier this year,  hundreds of Palestinians held by Israel started an indefinite hunger strike.  / Photo: Getty Images
October 4, 2023

A Palestinian nongovernmental organisation has said some 1,300 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails started a one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinian detainee Kayed al-Fasfous.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement on Wednesday that 1,300 Palestinian detainees held under the notorious Israeli administrative detention started the hunger strike to voice solidarity with Al Fasfous, who has been on hunger strike for 63 days.

The Israeli policy of administrative detention allows authorities to extend the detention of a Palestinian prisoner indefinitely without charge or trial.

RelatedPalestinian prisoners launch hunger strike to protest Israeli abuse
Recommended

According to the NGO statement, Al Fasfous has entered a difficult health situation after more than 60 days of hunger strike to protest his administrative detention.

Al Fasfous, 34, from the Dura town, southwestern Hebron, was detained by the Israeli forces in May and was placed under administrative detention without charge or trial, prompting him to start a hunger strike against his detention.

According to the latest figures, nearly 5,200 Palestinians are languishing in Israeli jails, including 38 women, 170 minors and more than 1,200 placed under administrative detention.

RelatedPalestinian hunger strike highlights conditions in Israeli jails
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington