TÜRKİYE
UEFA accepts Türkiye, Italy joint bid to host Euro 2032, decision next week
Both 2028 and 2032 hosting decisions must be formally approved by the UEFA executive committee meeting next week in Nyon, Switzerland.
Türkiye withdraws its bid for Euro 2028 and decides to focus on the joint bid with Italy for Euro 2032. / Photo: AA Archive
October 4, 2023

The joint bid by Türkiye and Italy to host the EURO 2032 football tournament has been received for official consideration, the UEFA Executive Committee has said.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) submitted the joint bid to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Wednesday.

In July, the Turkish federation had announced it was bidding to host both the 2028 and 2032 tournaments, while Italy decided to bid only for 2032.

England, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales also submitted a joint bid for 2028 hosting honours.

Later, Türkiye withdrew its bid for 2028, deciding to focus solely on its joint bid with Italy for EURO 2032.

Meeting in Nyon, Switzerland next Tuesday, the UEFA Executive Committee will see presentations on the bids for both 2028 and 2032.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
