The joint bid by Türkiye and Italy to host the EURO 2032 football tournament has been received for official consideration, the UEFA Executive Committee has said.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) submitted the joint bid to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Wednesday.

In July, the Turkish federation had announced it was bidding to host both the 2028 and 2032 tournaments, while Italy decided to bid only for 2032.

England, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales also submitted a joint bid for 2028 hosting honours.