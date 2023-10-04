Morocco, Portugal and Spain will be joint hosts for the 2030 World Cup but games will also be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay as the footballing showpiece celebrates its centenary, FIFA announced.

FIFA said in a statement on Wednesday that the matches in South America -- one each in Montevideo, Buenos Aires and Asuncion -- were part of the celebration to mark 100 years since the first World Cup in Uruguay.

The announcement puts an end to competition between two major bids, one led by Spain and Portugal and the other from Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay.

"In a divided world, FIFA and football are uniting," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"The FIFA Council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way."

'Centenary ceremony'

World football's governing body said the hosts must still be officially rubber-stamped by the FIFA Congress next year.

Morocco, a five-time unsuccessful candidate to host the tournament, joined them in mid-March.

The agreement between European body UEFA and its African (CAF) and South American (CONMEBOL) counterparts confirms the withdrawal of Ukraine and also that of the South American countries, in exchange for a symbolic concession.

Morocco, which was last week named as host for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, will become the second African country to host the World Cup after South Africa in 2010.