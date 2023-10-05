CLIMATE
Nearly 200 people injured as Typhoon Koinu brings 'record' winds to Taiwan
Cities across the island canceled work and classes, including the major southern port city of Kaohsiung while Taipei was operating as normal.
Koinu, which means “puppy” in Japanese, made landfall in Cape Eluanbi, the southernmost tip of Taiwan. Photo: Reuters  / Photo: AFP
October 5, 2023

Typhoon Koinu swept through southern Taiwan, injuring 190 people but causing no deaths as it brought record-breaking winds of more than 340 kilometres an hour to an outlying island.

Koinu, which means “puppy” in Japanese, made landfall in Cape Eluanbi, the southernmost tip of Taiwan, early Thursday and is expected to weaken as it continues to move west toward Guangdong and Fujian provinces in southern China.

Cities across the island state canceled work and classes, including the major southern port city of Kaohsiung. The capital, Taipei, was operating as normal and the rain had stopped as of Thursday morning.

Taiwan’s fire department reported 190 injuries, most of them in cities along the west coast, including Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung.

Most domestic flights and 42 international flights were canceled on Thursday, according to the transportation ministry, while ferries to outlying islands were also suspended.

Taiwan sits in an active region for tropical cyclones, but Koinu is only the second typhoon to make landfall in four years. Typhoon Haikui hit the island in early September, injuring dozens.

Experts say the climate crisis has made the paths of tropical storms harder to forecast while increasing their intensity — leading to heavy rains, flash floods and strong gales.

Deserted streets

Residents living in the southern county of Taitung had stocked up on food ahead of the typhoon.

"We live in the mountains and have to drive some distance to come here. That's why we thought we better stock up just in case," 26-year-old Meng Xin told AFP.

Streets were deserted on Thursday as rains drenched the region, with strong winds knocking over street signs and tearing off metal roofing.

A 7-11 convenience store had taped up its glass windows and doors to prevent breakage.

Koinu comes about a month after Taiwan saw a direct hit by Typhoon Haikui — the first in four years — which forced nearly 8,000 people to evacuate from their homes.

It is expected to weaken as it moves towards the coastal waters of China's eastern Guangdong province.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
