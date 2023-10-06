Imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi has won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran.

“This prize is first and foremost a recognition of the very important work of a whole movement in Iran with its undisputed leader, Nargis Mohammadi," said Berit Reiss-Andersen on Friday, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee who announced the prize in Oslo.

"The impact of the prize is not for the Nobel committee to decide upon. We hope that it is an encouragement to continue the work in whichever form this movement finds to be fitting.”

Mohammadi, 51, was behind bars for the recent nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody.

That sparked nationwide protests in the country, during which more than 500 people were killed, and over 22,000 others were arrested.

Mohammadi's family said the prize is a "historic and profound moment for Iran's fight for freedom" but regretted that she could not share this "extraordinary moment".

Her family said on her official Instagram page, which they maintain while she is behind bars, that the honour belongs to all Iranians, "especially the courageous women and girls of Iran who have captivated the world with their bravery in fighting for freedom and equality".