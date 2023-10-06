Palestinians marched to bury 19-year-old Labeeb Dumaidi killed by Israeli forces after Israeli settlers rampaged through a flashpoint town in the occupied West Bank the night before.

The youth's death, coming as tensions escalate during the Jewish holiday season, marked the latest in a surge in Israeli-Palestinian fighting that has so far killed nearly 200 Palestinians this year — the highest yearly death toll in about two decades.

Some 30 Israelis have been killed during that time.

It remained unclear on Friday who fired the bullet that killed Labeeb Dumaidi, from the Palestinian town of Hawara. The Israeli military said soldiers shot a Palestinian who threw a cinderblock at an Israeli car.

Palestinians in Hawara claimed that an Israeli settler shot and killed Dumaidi, a freshman majoring in graphic design at the nearby Palestine Technical University, while he was standing on his rooftop watching clashes unfold on the street between settlers and Palestinians. The conflicting accounts could not immediately be reconciled.

When the Israeli military arrived late Thursday to disperse the angry crowds of settlers and Palestinians, residents said that the violence only escalated. Palestinians threw stones at soldiers, the army said, damaging Israeli cars. Soldiers responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire.

When the soldiers and settlers retreated, Hawara residents said they were left to face shattered supermarkets, charred vehicles and traumatised children.

More impunity than ever