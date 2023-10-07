The surprise attack on Israel led by Hamas comes after one of the most violent years on record, with over 200 Palestinians killed, including over 38 children, by Israeli forces and settlers.

Hamas has also confirmed that Saturday's coordinated attack was in response to Israel’s desecration of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, Islam’s third holiest site, and increased state-sanctioned Israeli settler violence across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Seen as the biggest attack on Israel in years, the surprise assault combined gunmen crossing into several Israeli towns with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.

Gaza has been under an Israeli land, sea and air blockade since 2007. Since 2008, Israel has waged four wars on the Palestinian territory, killing thousands of people. The West Bank and East Jerusalem have been under Israeli occupation since 1967.

According to a United Nations report published on September 21 this year, violence from illegal Israeli settlers has displaced over 1,100 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2022, with officials describing the exodus as unparalleled in recent years.

The reports says Palestinians from 28 communities have been displaced due to settler incidents including preventing Palestinians from accessing their land, physical attacks, threats and intimidation, grazing of flocks by settlers on Palestinian crops, damaging property and cultivating or fencing off agricultural or grazing land belonging to Palestinians.

Four Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank have been completely displaced, the report says, adding that in six other communities, over 50 percent of the residents left since 2022 and in seven additional communities more than 25 percent of the community has left.

The UN in August said it had documented 591 Israeli settler attacks this year that have resulted in casualties and property damage. The monthly average for the first six months of 2023 was 39 percent higher than the monthly average of settler-related incidents in all 2022.

Under International law, Israel, as an occupying power, is prohibited from forcibly transferring members of the occupied population from their existing communities against their will.

However, Israel’s far-right government has continued to provide Israeli settlers with support through protection under Israeli police during attacks on Palestinian towns.