A general strike condemning the Israeli operations in Gaza has brought life to a standstill in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“The comprehensive strike includes all governorates of the West Bank, and it represents a Palestinian message of anger over the crimes of the occupation,” Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, told Anadolu on Sunday.

He pointed out that the military operation in Gaza "requires international intervention to protect the Palestinian people."

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Education closed all the educational institutions.

Later on Sunday, the Israeli army placed barriers at the entrances of cities in the occupied West Bank.

The army set up barriers made of earth, concrete and iron at the entrances of cities in the occupied West Bank, cutting off connections between the cities, according to the information obtained from local sources.