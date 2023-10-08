WORLD
Senior Hezbollah leader reaffirms support for Palestinian military operation
Hashem Safieddine described the Palestinian fight against Israel as a "heroic epic", emphasising his group's "complete readiness to engage in war."
Rockets are fired toward Israel from Gaza. / Photo: AP
October 8, 2023

A senior leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah reaffirmed his support for Palestinian military operation, saying his group is "not neutral" in the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas.

On Sunday, speaking at a rally near Beirut, Hashem Safieddine described the Palestinian fighting against Israel as a "heroic epic" that contributes to the glory of the entire Muslim nation.

He said Israeli intelligence failed to stop the Hamas offensive and stressed his group's "complete readiness to engage in the war."

Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in decades on Saturday, firing thousands of rockets and capturing many Israelis. It said the operation was in response to the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

In retaliation, the Israeli army initiated its own operation against Hamas in Gaza.

At least 700 Israelis and 370 Palestinians are reported dead as the fighting continued into its second day on Sunday.​​​​​​​

Earlier, Hezbollah said it had launched guided rockets and artillery onto three posts in the Shebaa Farms "in solidarity" with the Palestinian people.

Israel has held the Shebaa Farms, a 15-square-mile (39-square-km) patch of land, since 1967.

SOURCE:AA
