Four Israeli soldiers were wounded in a friendly fire incident near the border with Lebanon amid rising tensions in the region.

In a statement, the army said that soldiers stationed in Shtula opened fire on a vehicle that arrived at high speed and attempted to bypass their checkpoint early Monday.

It later turned out to be a military vehicle, and four soldiers inside were hurt, according to the statement.

The incident came after Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah exchanged artillery and rocket fire.

Israel said it shelled the Kafar Shuba hills and the town of al Mari in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah said Sunday that it had launched guided rockets and artillery onto three posts in the Shebaa Farms.