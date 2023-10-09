Israel has announced a "complete siege" of Palestine's Gaza amid intensified fighting with the Palestinian Hamas group.

“I have ordered a complete siege to Gaza,” Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said following an army's assessment session, according to the Times of Israel news website.

“There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed (to Gaza), " Gallant added.

Energy Minister Israel Katz separately ordered "to immediately cut the water supply to Gaza", his spokesman said in a statement.

Katz's order came soon after Gallant's order for a "complete siege" on Gaza, which receives about 10 percent of its annual water from Israel.

Early on Monday, the Israeli army confirmed that it had struck over 500 targets in Gaza during overnight raids, claiming they were Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets.