WORLD
2 MIN READ
'No food, no water, no electricity': Israel announces complete siege of Gaza
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says decision taken after army's assessment session, according to the Times of Israel news website.
'No food, no water, no electricity': Israel announces complete siege of Gaza
Aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza / Photo: Reuters
October 9, 2023

Israel has announced a "complete siege" of Palestine's Gaza amid intensified fighting with the Palestinian Hamas group.

“I have ordered a complete siege to Gaza,” Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said following an army's assessment session, according to the Times of Israel news website.

“There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed (to Gaza), " Gallant added.

Energy Minister Israel Katz separately ordered "to immediately cut the water supply to Gaza", his spokesman said in a statement.

Katz's order came soon after Gallant's order for a "complete siege" on Gaza, which receives about 10 percent of its annual water from Israel.

Early on Monday, the Israeli army confirmed that it had struck over 500 targets in Gaza during overnight raids, claiming they were Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets.

Recommended
Related'Back to the Stone Age': How Hamas dodged Israel's vaunted intelligence

The Gaza-based resistance group Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.

In retaliation, the Israeli army launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, killing 493 Palestinians and woun ding at least 2,751 others.

At least 700 Israelis have been killed and over 2,300 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package