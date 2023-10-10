In mosques, football stadiums and towns across the Arab world, pro-Palestinian sentiment has surged after a shock Hamas operation on Israel, sparking a groundswell of solidarity for the Palestinians.

From Ramallah to Beirut, Damascus, Baghdad and Cairo, people have distributed sweets, and chanted prayers in support of the "resistance" to Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian land.

"My entire life, I have seen Israel kill us, confiscate our lands and arrest our children," said Farah Al Saadi, a 52-year-old coffee vendor from Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

"I was pleased by what Hamas did," said the man, whose son is in Israeli detention, adding however that he feared the scale of "Israeli crimes in Gaza" in retaliation.

The multi-pronged surprise operation on Israel launched Saturday by Hamas fighters has killed hundreds in on both sides.

Israelis have found renewed dedication to their national cause, while Palestinians and their Arab supporters have also rallied in a rare mass show of popular unity in the region.

"I do not think there is a single Palestinian who does not support what happened," said Issam Abu Bakr, a Palestinian official in the occupied West Bank.

The Hamas operation was a "natural reaction to the crimes committed by Israel", which has "turned its back on the political negotiation process," he added.

'Die silently'

At least 1,000 Israelis have died and wounded hundreds more in the operation, while Hamas fighters have taken around 150 hostages, the Israeli government has said.

Israeli retaliatory strikes on besieged Gaza targets have killed 788 people and also wounded hundreds, according to Gaza-based health ministry in the blockaded enclave.

Hours after the shock operation began on Saturday, Palestinian supporters distributed sweets in south Lebanon and the capital Beirut.

Israel and Lebanon are still technically at war and Israeli troops occupied the country's south for 22 years.

Residents of the southern port city of Sidon set off firecrackers and gathered in public squares as mosques blasted chants praising "Palestinian resistance fighters who are writing the most wonderful, heroic epic".

A rally was held at the American University of Beirut, where 18-year-old Palestinian student Reem Sobh said: "We are unable to carry weapons but at least, we are able to support them."