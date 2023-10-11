The last Inuit hunters of Ittoqqortoormiit are a resilient bunch.

Surviving among the icebergs of Greenland's Scoresby Sound, one of the toughest and most remote places on the planet, has never been easy.

But their unique way of life is now in grave danger from a galloping climate crisis.

The ice cut them off from the rest of the world for 11 months of the year, but it brought them the seals, musk ox, narwhals and polar bears that fed and clothed them through the long polar night.

All those old certainties are melting away with the glaciers as temperatures in the Arctic rise four times faster than elsewhere.

AFP news agency photographer Olivier Morin captured life in Ittoqqortoormiit in the dying days of summer when young and old make the best of the few weeks when the living is easier.

The age-old and the latest fads rub shoulders in a surreal dance amid the quaint wooden houses painted in red, blue, yellow and ochre. Several have their own trampolines.