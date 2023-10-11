CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Climate crisis catches up with Inuit village at the end of the world
Unique way of life at Ittoqqortoormiit in grave danger, with old certainties melting away with the glaciers — as temperatures in the Arctic rise four times faster.
Climate crisis catches up with Inuit village at the end of the world
Temperatures in the Arctic are risıng four times faster than elsewhere. Photo: AFP / AFP
October 11, 2023

The last Inuit hunters of Ittoqqortoormiit are a resilient bunch.

Surviving among the icebergs of Greenland's Scoresby Sound, one of the toughest and most remote places on the planet, has never been easy.

But their unique way of life is now in grave danger from a galloping climate crisis.

RelatedTürkiye’s third Arctic Ocean expedition becomes hub for int'l scientists

The ice cut them off from the rest of the world for 11 months of the year, but it brought them the seals, musk ox, narwhals and polar bears that fed and clothed them through the long polar night.

All those old certainties are melting away with the glaciers as temperatures in the Arctic rise four times faster than elsewhere.

AFP news agency photographer Olivier Morin captured life in Ittoqqortoormiit in the dying days of summer when young and old make the best of the few weeks when the living is easier.

The age-old and the latest fads rub shoulders in a surreal dance amid the quaint wooden houses painted in red, blue, yellow and ochre. Several have their own trampolines.

Recommended

Hunters skin seals on the beach while a young girl dips the tail of her mermaid costume into the bracing waters of a swimming pool –– all under the curious gaze of white "Alice in Wonderland " Arctic hares that seem to be everywhere.

Old timers share a beer while polar bear hides that look like the beast has just slipped them off to go for a swim dry in the sun.

RelatedArctic ice cap to vanish a decade earlier than thought, scientists warn

Quad bikes are stealing a march on dog teams as the ice melts and the Inuit too have been seduced by the beautiful game. In a place where no grass grows, Ittoqqortoormiit's only patch of green is the astroturf of its football pitch.

But behind the shy smiles, hunters say the cruise ships that are bringing more and more tourists to the fjords are scaring away the wildlife on which they depend, animals whose meat scientists warn is being dangerously polluted by "forever chemicals" from factories on the other side of the world.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter