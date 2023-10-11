Besieged Gaza will face a humanitarian catastrophe if safe corridors are not opened up for aid, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned.

Adnan Abu Hasna, spokesman for the UNRWA, told Anadolu news agency on Wednesday that the enclave "will witness an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe if safe corridors are not opened for the arrival of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, food, and water".

Israel has closed all border crossings with Gaza, making it impossible for any humanitarian aid to enter.

"The coming hours will see Gaza run out of fuel and hospitals out of service," Abu Hasna said. "Continuation of the situation means that the Gaza Strip will be without food within two weeks."

The UNRWA said late Tuesday that more than 175,000 people in Gaza have taken refuge in 88 of its schools.

The agency said that the numbers are rising due to the continued Israeli airstrikes.

Israel’s step of cutting off water and electricity supplies to the already-blockaded Gaza while blocking the entry of badly needed humanitarian supplies and preventing residents who want to exit the area for their safety has drawn worldwide condemnation and accusations of war crimes.

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the besieged Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories and illegal settlements.