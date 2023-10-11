WORLD
US is inflaming Middle East conflict by sending aircraft carrier: Putin
"I don't understand why the US is dragging aircraft carrier groups into the Mediterranean Sea. I don't really understand the point. Are they going to bomb Lebanon or what?" Putin says.
Putin, speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, says the US move of sending a carrier strike group, which includes the USS Gerald R. Ford, closer to Israel is a mistake. / Photo: AP
October 11, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of inflaming the Middle East by sending an aircraft carrier group to the region, saying "compromise solutions" were needed and that he hoped common sense would prevail.

Putin, speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, said on Wednesday the US move of sending an aircraft carrier strike group closer to Israel, which was also fiercely criticised by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, was a mistake.

"I don't understand why the US is dragging aircraft carrier groups into the Mediterranean Sea. I don't really understand the point. Are they going to bomb Lebanon or what?" he said.

"Or have they decided to try to scare someone? There are people there who are no longer afraid of anything. This is not the way to solve the problem. Compromise solutions need to be looked for. Of course, such actions are inflaming the situation."

The Kremlin chief has called the explosion of violence between Israelis and the Palestinians a vivid example of the failure of US policy in the Middle East, which he says has taken no account of the needs of the Palestinians.

Following the surprise operation by Hamas on Israel on Saturday, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US was moving a carrier strike group, which includes the USS Gerald R. Ford, closer to Israel.

