Eleven workers with the UN Palestinian refugee agency have been killed in Israeli air strikes on besieged Gaza since Saturday, and five members of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent have also been killed in the conflict, the organisations said.

"We are very saddened to confirm that 11 UNRWA colleagues have been killed since 7 October in the Gaza Strip," UNWRA said in a statement on Wednesday.

It did not specify if they were Palestinian or foreign personnel but said they included five teachers at UNRWA schools, one gynaecologist, one engineer, one psychological counsellor and three support staff.

"Some were killed in their homes with their families. UNRWA mourns this loss and is grieving with our colleagues and the families," it said.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a separate statement that five of its members - four in Gaza and one in Israel - had been killed.

IFRC said that four Palestine Red Crescent paramedics were killed when their ambulances were hit in two different incidents on Wednesday.

On Saturday, an ambulance driver for Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency service, lost his life while driving an ambulance to treat the injured, IFRC said.