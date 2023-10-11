TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish president, Saudi crown prince discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Bombing civilian settlements unacceptable, Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells Mohammed bin Salman - In separate phone call with Algerian counterpart, Erdogan underlines need to end tensions before they spill over to other countries.
Turkish president, Saudi crown prince discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Erdogan said Türkiye was working to deliver aid to innocent civilians affected by the ongoing attacks. / Photo: AA
October 11, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman separately.

Erdogan and Tebboune discussed in detail the worrying process of recent events on Wednesday, marked by the Israeli-Palestian conflict, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The Turkish leader said the goal was to end the tensions in the region without it spilling over into other countries and to reach a just peace through negotiations.

Pointing to Türkiye's "sincere and peaceful efforts," he added that support from the international community, particularly from regional countries, was also expected.

In a separate phone call with bin Salman, Erdogan said Türkiye was working to deliver aid to innocent civilians affected by the ongoing attacks.

He underlined that the bombing of civilian settlements was unacceptable, emphasising the importance of constructive messages from regional countries to end the fighting.

Recommended

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began on Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza. Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul