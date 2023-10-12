Hamas fired a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv in response to Israeli air strikes that targeted "civilians" in two Gaza refugee camps, the Palestinian group said.

"Ezzedine al Qassam Brigades fired rockets at Tel Aviv in response to (Israeli strikes) targeting civilians in Al Shati and Jabalia camps," the Palestinian resistance group said, referring to its armed wing, in a text message sent to journalists.

AFP correspondents witnessed dozens of air strikes over 30 minutes on Thursday morning in the direction of Al Shati camp and in the blockaded enclave's north.

"The occupation (Israeli forces) committed massacres this morning in Al Shati camp and Jabalia camp, leaving dozens of martyrs and injured," Iyad al Buzum, spokesman for the Hamas interior ministry, told the AFP news agency.

AFP journalists saw at least seven dead bodies and six buildings destroyed in Al Shati camp.