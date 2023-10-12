WORLD
Hamas says fired rockets at Tel Aviv after Israeli strikes on Gaza civilians
More than 1,200 people have been killed and thousands of others have been injured in the relentless bombardment of the blockaded enclave by Israel.
A Palestinian man reacts outside the al Shifa hospital in Gaza City amid the crippling Israeli airstrikes on the enclave.   Photo: AFP / AFP
October 12, 2023

Hamas fired a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv in response to Israeli air strikes that targeted "civilians" in two Gaza refugee camps, the Palestinian group said.

"Ezzedine al Qassam Brigades fired rockets at Tel Aviv in response to (Israeli strikes) targeting civilians in Al Shati and Jabalia camps," the Palestinian resistance group said, referring to its armed wing, in a text message sent to journalists.

AFP correspondents witnessed dozens of air strikes over 30 minutes on Thursday morning in the direction of Al Shati camp and in the blockaded enclave's north.

"The occupation (Israeli forces) committed massacres this morning in Al Shati camp and Jabalia camp, leaving dozens of martyrs and injured," Iyad al Buzum, spokesman for the Hamas interior ministry, told the AFP news agency.

AFP journalists saw at least seven dead bodies and six buildings destroyed in Al Shati camp.

Israel has launched a relentless air campaign against Hamas in blockaded Gaza after the group carried out a massive assault on Israel on Saturday that killed more than 1,200 people.

Around 1,200 people have been killed in the Palestinian coastal enclave in Israeli air strikes, according to Hamas officials.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

