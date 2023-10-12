International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said the "heartbreaking" Israel-Palestine conflict threatened to darken an already murky global economic outlook.

"We are closely monitoring how the situation evolves, how it is affecting, especially oil markets," Georgieva said on Thursday.

There had been some fluctuations in oil prices and reactions in markets but it was too early to predict the economic impact, she added.

"Very clearly, this is a new cloud on not the safest horizon for the world economy, a new cloud darkening this horizon," she told a news conference at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco.

Georgieva joined a growing chorus of financial leaders expressing concern about the sudden eruption of violence in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict which has already claimed more than 2,500 lives.

Israel said on Thursday there would be no humanitarian break to its siege of Palestine's Gaza until all hostages taken by Hamas were freed, after the Red Cross pleaded for fuel to be allowed in to prevent overwhelmed hospitals from "turning into morgues".

"It's heartbreaking to see innocent civilians dying," an emotional Georgieva told reporters.

"Who pays the price? It is the innocent who pay the price."