Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza since October 7 is the worst the besieged Palestinian enclave has seen since Tel Aviv imposed a land, sea and air blockade in 2007.

Israel began its relentless airstrikes on Gaza after Hamas breached Israel's high-tech security fence, which has enclosed 2.3 million Palestinians for 16 years, with gunmen crossing into several Israeli towns under a heavy barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.

Hamas officials said the coordinated attack was in response to Israel’s desecration of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased state-sanctioned Israeli settler violence across the occupied Palestinian territories.

At least 1,400 Israelis have been killed in Hamas' "Al Asaq Flood" operation, according to Israeli officials and around 199 Israelis have been taken hostage by Hamas into Gaza, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel to be at war and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a total blockade on the already besieged Gaza, cutting off all supplies of water, food, electricity, fuel, medicine and medical supplies to the civilian population.

“The number of killed is increasing. There are not enough body bags for the dead in Gaza,” the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has said.

Here is Israel’s war on Gaza in numbers:

Rising death toll in Gaza

At least 3,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's bombardment of Gaza till now, according to health officials and over 12,000 have been wounded.

Save the Children said more than 1,000 children have been killed in the first 11 days of airstrikes on Gaza. The UK-based charity said one child has been killed every 15 minutes with children making up a third of total fatalities in Gaza.

The Gaza-based Ministry of Health has reported over 1,000 women killed. The ministry has said 64 percent of the casualties are women and children.

In the highest death toll of any single incident in Gaza, at least 500 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital on Tuesday in northern Gaza, Palestinian officials have said.

The hospital was also being used as a shelter for Palestinians displaced from their homes as a result of Israeli airstrikes.

The ministry said hundreds of other victims remained under the rubble.

Bombs dropped over Gaza

Seven days into Israel's bombardment of Gaza, the Israeli Air Force said it had dropped “about 6,000 bombs against Hamas targets”, nearly matching the number of bombs the US used in Afghanistan in one year.

Israel's indiscriminate attacks on residential areas have killed at least 47 families, consisting of over 500 individuals, according to Gaza's health ministry.

As of October 17, 14,300 residences have been destroyed or made unhabitable, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).